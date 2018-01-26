JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Duterte tells Aung San Suu Kyi rights activists are 'just a noisy bunch'
Business Standard

America first does not mean America alone, says Donald Trump in Davos

Speaking to the political and economic elite of the world, Trump said he would always put the US first when it came to trade, but "that does not mean America alone"

IANS  |  Davos 

Donald Trump's speech in Davos
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech during the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 26, 2018. (Photo: Reuters)

US President Donald Trump on Friday launched a fierce attack on "predatory" trade practices, warning trading partners at the World Economic Forum here that Washington will not tolerate unfair practices.

Speaking to the political and economic elite of the world, Trump said he would always put the US first when it came to trade, but "that does not mean America alone".

Repeating his famous America-first message, the US President said: "The world is witnessing the resurgence of a strong and prosperous America.

"I believe in America. As President of the US, I will always put America First.

Just like the leaders of other countries should put their countries first," he said, adding, that America first doesn't necessarily mean "America alone".

Trump said that the US "will no longer turn a blind eye" to some economic practices he called "predatory behaviour".

"We cannot have free and open trade if some countries exploit the system at the expense of others. We support free trade, but it needs to be fair and it needs to be reciprocal. In the end, unfair trade undermines us all."

The US leader said in his address that "America is open for business and is competitive again".

"The world is witnessing the resurgence of a strong and prosperous America  There has never been a better time to hire, to build, to invest and to grow in the United States. America is open for business," he said.

He added: "Come to America, where you can innovate, create and build."
First Published: Fri, January 26 2018. 19:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements