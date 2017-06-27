TRENDING ON BS
Modi-Trump meet to strengthen ties despite friction on trade, immigration
Business Standard

America is now a 'second-tier' country

America leads the world when it comes to access to higher education

Bloomberg 

When it comes to health, environmental protection, and fighting discrimination, America trails many other developed countries, according to the Social Progress Imperative, a US-based non-profit organisation.

The Social Progress Index, released recently, is compiled from social and environmental data that come as close as possible to revealing how people live. Scandinavia walked away with the top four of 128 slots.

Denmark scored the highest. America came in at 18. As a result, the US is ranked as a second-tier nation within the multilevel structure of the Social Progress Index 2017 report. A brief snapshot of the index:
Source: Social Progress Index, Bloomberg
