America is now a 'second-tier' country

When it comes to health, environmental protection, and fighting discrimination, America
trails many other developed countries, according to the Social Progress Imperative, a US-based non-profit organisation.
The Social Progress Index, released recently, is compiled from social and environmental data that come as close as possible to revealing how people live. Scandinavia
walked away with the top four of 128 slots.
Denmark
scored the highest. America
came in at 18. As a result, the US
is ranked as a second-tier nation within the multilevel structure of the Social Progress Index
2017 report. A brief snapshot of the index:
Source: Social Progress Index, Bloomberg
