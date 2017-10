is declining and millions of middle-age workers face the prospect of shorter, and less active, retirements than their parents enjoyed.



The US age-adjusted mortality rate—a measure of the number of deaths per year—rose 1.2 per cent from 2014 to 2015, according to the Society of Actuaries. That’s the first year-over-year increase since 2005, and only the second rise greater than one per cent since 1980.



Bloomberg