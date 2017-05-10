Americans will thank me for firing FBI Chief James Comey, says Donald Trump

US President on Wednesday said that by and large most Americans would thank him for firing James Comey, three years into his ten year stint as director.

"Comey lost the confidence of almost everyone in Washington, and alike. When things calm down, they will be thanking me!" Trump tweeted.



Comey lost the confidence of almost everyone in Washington, and alike. When things calm down, they will be thanking me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017



will be replaced by someone who will do a far better job, bringing back the spirit and prestige of the — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

Defending his move, the US President tweeted for second time, saying: " will be replaced by someone who will do a far better job, bringing back the spirit and prestige of the "

Earlier on Wednesday in a signed letter, Trump informed Comey that he was "hereby terminated and removed from office effective immediately," explaining that he reached the conclusion that Comey was "not able to effectively lead the bureau."

"It is essential that we find new leadership for the that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission," the letter added.

The White House said that Comey was fired based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

In a separate letter, Rosenstein argued that it was his transgressions over the Clinton email investigation that were the cause of his dismissal, while laying out the reasons for Comey's firing.