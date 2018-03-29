JUST IN
Wall Street up more than 1% on last day of tumultuous quarter
Amid biggest reshuffle in years, Microsoft's veteran Windows head exits

Microsoft is also creating two new engineering teams focusing on artificial intelligence and its cloud business

Terry Myerson, Microsoft's Executive Vice President of the Windows and Devices Group, delivers the keynote address during the Microsoft Build 2016 Developer Conference in San Francisco, California. (Photo: Reuters)
Microsoft Corp on Thursday said Terry Myerson, executive vice president of its windows and devices business, will be leaving the company amid a major management reshuffle.

Myerson has been at Microsoft for more than two decades. He was responsible for supervising the company's products including Windows, Surface, Xbox, Windows Server and HoloLens Mixed Reality.

Microsoft is also creating two new engineering teams focusing on artificial intelligence and its cloud business.

Myerson will be working with Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella to ensure a smooth transition of the leadership changes, Nadella said in an email to all Microsoft employees.

 

 
