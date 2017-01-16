TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy

US insurers get inside cars, mouths, grocery carts in profit search
Business Standard

An end to sanctions for nuclear arms cut: Trump's offer to Russia's Putin

Trump's call may 'very substantially' reduce nuclear arsenals and ease sanctions against Moscow

AFP/PTI  |  London 

Donald Trump
US President-elect Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

US President-elect Donald Trump has called for a deal with Russia that would "very substantially" reduce nuclear arsenals and ease sanctions against Moscow, in an interview published by The Times.

"They have sanctions on Russia -- let's see if we can make some good deals with Russia. I think nuclear weapons should be way down and reduced very substantially, that's part of it," Trump said.



"But Russia's hurting very badly right now because of sanctions, but I think something can happen that a lot of people are gonna benefit," said the president-elect, who has previously expressed admiration for Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

An end to sanctions for nuclear arms cut: Trump's offer to Russia's Putin

Trump's call may 'very substantially' reduce nuclear arsenals and ease sanctions against Moscow

Trump's call may 'very substantially' reduce nuclear arsenals and ease sanctions against Moscow US President-elect Donald Trump has called for a deal with Russia that would "very substantially" reduce nuclear arsenals and ease sanctions against Moscow, in an interview published by The Times.

"They have sanctions on Russia -- let's see if we can make some good deals with Russia. I think nuclear weapons should be way down and reduced very substantially, that's part of it," Trump said.

"But Russia's hurting very badly right now because of sanctions, but I think something can happen that a lot of people are gonna benefit," said the president-elect, who has previously expressed admiration for Russian leader Vladimir Putin. image
Business Standard
177 22

An end to sanctions for nuclear arms cut: Trump's offer to Russia's Putin

Trump's call may 'very substantially' reduce nuclear arsenals and ease sanctions against Moscow

US President-elect Donald Trump has called for a deal with Russia that would "very substantially" reduce nuclear arsenals and ease sanctions against Moscow, in an interview published by The Times.

"They have sanctions on Russia -- let's see if we can make some good deals with Russia. I think nuclear weapons should be way down and reduced very substantially, that's part of it," Trump said.

"But Russia's hurting very badly right now because of sanctions, but I think something can happen that a lot of people are gonna benefit," said the president-elect, who has previously expressed admiration for Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

image
Business Standard
177 22