ANC committee to decide President Jacob Zuma's fate in South Africa

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa said yesterday that he recognized South Africans want a resolution to the leadership crisis

AP/PTI  |  Johannesburg 

South African President Jacob Zuma Photo: Reuters

A key committee of South Africa's ruling ANC party intends to finalize a power transition that would see the deputy president take over from President Jacob Zuma, who is under pressure to resign because of corruption allegations. The national executive committee of the African National Congress will discuss Zuma's fate at a meeting today that many South Africans hope will end a period of political limbo in one of Africa's biggest economies. Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa said yesterday that he recognized South Africans want a resolution to the leadership crisis and that the ruling party committee would provide it. Analysts believe the committee will call for Zuma's resignation.

If he refuses, the matter could go to parliament for a possible motion of no confidence or impeachment proceedings.

First Published: Mon, February 12 2018. 19:01 IST

