ANC committee to decide President Jacob Zuma's fate in South Africa

A key committee of South Africa's ruling intends to finalize a power transition that would see the deputy take over from Jacob Zuma, who is under pressure to resign because of corruption allegations. The of the will discuss Zuma's fate at a meeting today that many South Africans hope will end a period of political limbo in one of Africa's biggest economies. Deputy said yesterday that he recognized South Africans want a resolution to the leadership crisis and that the ruling party committee would provide it. Analysts believe the committee will call for Zuma's resignation.

If he refuses, the matter could go to parliament for a possible motion of no confidence or impeachment proceedings.

