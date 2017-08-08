AND, W, Biba step up game as global brands go all out to woo customers

For a few years now, global fashion brands H&M, Zara, Forever 21 among others have been beating up the dust on Indian streets, some with high decibel campaigns and others with heavily discounted sales. But even as these brands expand their presence in the close to Rs 3 lakh crore Indian fashion retail market, domestic labels such as AND, W, Biba, Mineral among others are increasing their pace; picking up a few moves from their global counterparts while leveraging their understanding of local tastes and purchase habits. Visibility, affordability and variety in terms of the styles on ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?