AND, W, Biba step up game as global brands go all out to woo customers

For a few years now, global fashion brands H&M, Zara, Forever 21 among others have been beating up the dust on Indian streets, some with high decibel campaigns and others with heavily discounted sales. But even as these brands expand their presence in the close to Rs 3 lakh crore Indian fashion retail market, domestic labels such as AND, W, Biba, Mineral among others are increasing their pace; picking up a few moves from their global counterparts while leveraging their understanding of local tastes and purchase habits. Visibility, affordability and variety in terms of the styles on ...