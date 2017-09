German Chancellor and French President on Sunday jointly condemned North Korea’s biggest to date and called for tougher sanctions against





ALSO READ: North Korea test of hydrogen bomb heightens Kim Jong Un's threats The German government said Merkel and Macron spoke on the phone, with both strongly condemning the new in North Korea. “This latest provocation by the ruler in has reached a new dimension,” it added.

Merkel and Macron agreed that North Korea was violating law and that the community must react decisively to this new escalation, Berlin said. “In addition to the United Nations Security Council, the also has to act now. The Chancellor and the President expressed their support for a tightening of sanctions against North Korea,” the statement said.

Reuters