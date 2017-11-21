Angela Merkel fourth term in doubt as coalition talks fail

Efforts to form a three-way coalition government have failed, Chancellor said on Monday, pitching into its worst political crisis for decades, raising the prospect of new elections and casting doubt over her future.

The pro-business (FDP) withdrew from talks after more than four weeks of fruitless negotiations with Merkel's conservative bloc and the environmentalist Greens, saying there was not enough common ground.

With German leadership seen as crucial for a grappling with governance reform and Britain's impending exit, FDP leader Christian Lindner's announcement that he was pulling out spooked investors and sent the euro falling.

A tired-looking Merkel said she would stay on as acting chancellor and consult President on how to move forward. A deal had been within reach, she said.

With the (SPD) sticking on Monday to their pledge after losses in a September election not to go back into a Merkel-led "grand coalition" of centre-left and centre-right, the most likely option looked to be new elections.

Steinmeier, who in the ordinary course of events is meant to play a non-partisan role above the cut-and-thrust of party politics, was due to give a statement at 1330 GMT.

"It is a day of deep reflection on how to go forward in Germany," Merkel told reporters. "As chancellor, I will do everything to ensure that this country is well managed in the difficult weeks to come.

The failure of coalition talks is unprecedented in Germany's post-war history, and was likened by newsmagazine Der Spiegel to the shock election of US President Donald Trump or Britain's referendum vote to leave the - moments when countries cast aside reputations for stability built up over decades.