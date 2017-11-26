JUST IN
Global chocolate binge has Olam predicting smaller cocoa surplus
Angela Merkel vows to get government in place

Europe needs a strong Germany, it is desirable to get a government in place quickly, Merkel told

Reuters 

Angela Merkel, Germany
German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a speech at the Business 20 dialogue event in Berlin, Germany on May 3. (Photo: Reuters)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday she aimed to get a government in place as quickly as possible after she as left scrambling to find a way to govern when three-way coalition talks collapsed last Sunday.

Europe needs a strong Germany, it is desirable to get a government in place quickly,” Merkel told a party meeting, adding, however, that her acting government was able to carry on day to day business in Europe's biggest economy.
 
She added she was prepared to talk to the Social Democrats after the centre-left party reversed an earlier decision and said it was prepared to talk to Merkel's conservatives, but she stressed any talks should be based on mutual respect.
First Published: Sun, November 26 2017. 01:43 IST

