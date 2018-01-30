Another spelling gaffe: Trump invites guests to State of the 'Uniom' speech

-
Tickets inviting guests to President Donald Trump's first official State of the Union address on Tuesday had to be reissued after a misprint. The tickets read, "Address to the Congress on the State of the Uniom." Lawmakers had fun with the glitch: "Looking forward to tomorrow's State of the Uniom," Senator Marco Rubio of Florida tweeted with a picture of the invite. Rep.
Raul Grijalva of Arizona used the glitch to jab at the secretary of education: "Just received my ticket for the State of the Union. Looks like @BetsyDeVosEd was in charge of spell checking... #SOTUniom" The House Sergeant at Arms is responsible for printing and distributing the tickets. An official said a correction was immediately made and all but about a dozen tickets have been exchanged.
