Apple announces $5,000 desktop computer, unveils watchOS, iOS, Mac updates

tvOS
Amazon Prime
Video is coming to Apple
TV later this year. Apple
CEO Tim Cook has promised more updates around tvOS
later this year
watchOS 4
Apple
announced a new version of the watchOS, the software that powers the Apple
Watch. The Apple
Watch will also be able to better connect with other hardware gadgets, such as continuous glucose monitors, via Bluetooth
macOS High Sierra
This includes updates to Safari, including autoplay video blocking and “intelligent tracking prevention” to cut back at ad trackers; better Photos editing and organisation; a faster, new behind-the-scenes file system; a stronger updated graphics engine that supports VR development
New Macs, including the iMac Pro
The summer updates: Apple’s iMac is getting a nicer display, faster processors and graphics performance — suitable for VR content creation — more memory capacity, and some new ports. The MacBook
and MacBook
Pro are getting faster chips and drives. The latest $5,000 iMac Pro will ship later this year
Apple’s payments app updated for person-to-person payments, so you’ll be able to send money through iMessage to other iOS
users
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU