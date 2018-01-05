Apple App Store hit record $300 mn in sales on New Year's Day since launch

users spent a record $300 million on purchasing or downloading apps and games from on January 1 — the biggest ever since App Store's launch in July 2008.

During the week starting on Christmas Eve, customers spent over $890 million in purchases or downloaded apps in that seven-day period, the Cupertino-based maker said on Friday.

"We are thrilled with the reaction to the new and to see so many customers discovering and enjoying new apps and games," said Phil Schiller, Apple's

"In 2017 alone, developers earned $26.5 billion a" more than a 30 per cent increase over 2016," Schiller added.

Since the App Store's launch, developers have earned over $86 billion.

Pokemon GO went back to the top of the charts on December 21 with the introduction of new Augmented Reality (AR) features, built on Apple's framework for more detailed and realistic gameplay.

"Customers are now enjoying close to 2,000 ARKit-enabled apps spanning every category on the App Store," said.

Among the most popular AR titles are games such as " Racing 2", "Stack AR" and "Kings of Pool"; shopping apps like and Wayfair; education apps including "Night Sky" and "Thomas & Friends Minis"; and including Pitu and