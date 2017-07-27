Apple, Cochlear launch hearing implant sound processor for iPhone users

has joined hands with Australia-based hearing assistance company to launch the first iPhone-compatible sound implant.

Approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in June, Cochlear's Nucleus 7 Sound can now stream sound directly from a compatible iPhone, or touch to the sound processor, techcrunch.com reported on Thursday.

"We wanted to see something that could become ubiquitous out in the world," Sarah Herrlinger, senior manager (global accessibility and initiatives) at Apple, was quoted as telling TechCrunch.

"The approval of the Nucleus 7 Sound is a turning point for people with hearing loss, opening the door for them to make phone calls, listen to music in high-quality stereo sound, watch videos and have calls streamed directly to their implant," added Chris Smith, CEO at

The new Nucleus 7 comes with a longer battery life and is also smaller and 24 per cent lighter than its predecessor, the Nucleus 6 Sound Processor, making it ideal for small children with hearing loss as well.

Accessing the control settings for implant has been made relatively easy.

Those who get the new Nucleus 7 Sound or others made for hearing aid can simply go to their settings, click on "General" and then click "Accessibility."

Scrolling down, one can see a list of different "hearing devices." Tap on that and then the would show up the way a would. The implant will then pair with your

As soon as the implant is paired up, it can be controlled using the iPhone's volume controls, just like headphones or another Bluetooth-enabled

Although lots of Apple-compatible hearing products already exist, they require iOS to control sound and other features. However, Cochlear's newest is controlled by the phone itself and does not require an app download, the report said.