Facebook acquires AI chatbot startup Ozlo to make Messenger smarter
Apple fails to end lawsuit claiming it disabled FaceTime on older iPhones

Apple claimed that the users did not suffer an economic loss since FaceTime is a free feature

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Apple has failed to dodge a lawsuit which claims that the Cupertino-based tech giant purposefully disabled FaceTime on iOS 6 to force users to upgrade to iOS 7.

According to a report in CNET on Monday, the company has failed in its bid to dismiss the lawsuit and the US District Judge Lucy Koh has ruled that iPhone 4 and 4S users can pursue claims against Apple.

"Plaintiffs claim that Apple intentionally 'broke' FaceTime in order to reduce the cost routing calls through third-party servers," the report noted.

In a bid to save itself from the lawsuit, Apple claimed that the users did not suffer an economic loss since FaceTime is a free feature.

"Plaintiffs paid for their iPhones and FaceTime is a 'feature' of the iPhone and thus a component of the iPhone's cost. Indeed, Apple advertised FaceTime as one more thing that makes an iPhone an iPhone," Koh said while dismissing Apple's claims.

