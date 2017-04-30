Apple halts Qualcomm's licence payments

cut off billions of dollars in payments to Qualcomm, turning a contract dispute into what one analyst called an “all-out war” that forced the chip supplier to slash forecasts given only days ago.

The world’s largest publicly traded technology company and one of the main suppliers of components to the iPhone, its most important product, have traded accusations of lying, making threats and trying to create an illegal monopoly. The fight involves billions of dollars of technology licensing revenue that, if permanently cut off or reduced, would damage Qualcomm’s main source of profit and help bolster Apple’s margins.

told it will stop paying licensing revenue to contract manufacturers of the iPhone, the mechanism by which it’s paid the chipmaker since the best-selling smartphone debuted in 2007, the San Diego, California-based company said in a statement. removed any assumption it will get those fees from its forecast for the current period. doesn’t have a direct license with Qualcomm, unlike other phone makers.

“We’ve been trying to reach a licensing agreement with for more than five years but they have refused to negotiate fair terms,” said in a statement. “Without an agreed-upon rate to determine how much is owed, we have suspended payments until the correct amount can be determined by the court. As we’ve said before, Qualcomm’s demands are unreasonable and they have been charging higher rates based on our innovation, not their own.”

said revenue in its fiscal third quarter ending June will be $4.8 billion to $5.6 billion, down from last week’s prediction of $5.3 billion to $6.1 billion. It’s also short of the $5.78 billion average of analyst estimates. Earnings per share will range between 52 cents and 62 cents, compared with the earlier forecast of 67 cents to 92 cents. Minus certain items, profit per share will be 75 cents to 85 cents.

For Qualcomm, Apple’s move is a further infringement on its legal agreements with the contract makers of the iPhone, who also make devices for other Those agreements predate Apple’s entry into the phone market and are still legally enforceable.

“While has acknowledged that payment is owed for the use of Qualcomm’s valuable intellectual property, it nevertheless continues to interfere with our contracts,” said Don Rosenberg, Qualcomm’s general counsel. “ has now unilaterally declared the contract terms unacceptable; the same terms that have applied to iPhones and cellular-enabled for a decade.”

He said Apple’s interference with Qualcomm’s agreements to other parties is wrongful and part of the Cupertino, California-based company’s global attack on

Stacy Rasgon, an analyst at Sanford C Bernstein, said Qualcomm’s largest customer has declared “all-out war,” leaving a dark cloud over earnings and its stock price.

“Even if one believed this was a worst case scenario, we struggle to see a resolution anytime soon as the parties entrench,” Rasgon wrote in a note to investors Friday. managed expectations around the dispute poorly, he added.

