Apple heads the world's most valuable brands of 2017 at $170 billion

Apple earned 92% of the profits in smartphone category and racked up a cash hoard of $257 billion

Brand value is the ultimate currency craved by companies. A valuable brand spurs demand and creates pricing power. Apple sold 78 million units of iPhone in the fourth quarter of 2016. The average selling price was $695. Pricing for chief competitor Samsung was more than $500 less, according to research from Canaccord Genuity. The result: Apple earned 92% of the profits in the smartphone category and has racked up a cash hoard of $257 billion on its balance sheet. Here is a look at the top companies on the list:

1) Apple
$170 bn brand value 
10% 1-yr change 
$1.8bn ad spending

2) Google 
101.8 bn brand value 
23% 1-yr change 
$3.9bn ad spending

3) Microsoft
$87 bn brand value 
16% 1-yr change 
$1.6bn ad spending

4) Facebook
$73.5 bn brand value 
40% 1-yr change 
$310mn ad spending

5) Coca Cola
$56.4 bn brand value 
-4% 1-yr change 
$4bn ad spending

6) Amazon
$54.1bn brand value 
54% 1-yr change 
$5bn ad spending

7) Disney
$43.9 bn brand value 
11% 1-yr change 
$2.9bn ad spending

8) Toyota
$41.1 bn brand value 
-2% 1-yr change 
$4.3bn ad spending

9) McDonald's
$40.3bn brand value 
3% 1-yr change 
$646 bn ad spending

10) Samsung
$38.2 bn brand value 
6% 1-yr change 
$3.7 bn ad spending

11) GE
$37.9 bn brand value 
3% 1-yr change 

12) AT&T
$36.7 bn brand value 
12% 1-yr change 
$3.8bn ad spending

13) IBM
$33.3bn brand value 
-20% 1-yr change 
$1.3bn ad spending

14) Intel
$31.4 bn brand value 
13% 1-yr change 
$1.8 bn ad spending
Source: Forbes

