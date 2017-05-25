Apple heads the world's most valuable brands of 2017 at $170 billion

Brand value is the ultimate currency craved by companies.
A valuable brand spurs demand and creates pricing power. Apple
sold 78 million units of iPhone in the fourth quarter of 2016. The average selling price was $695. Pricing for chief competitor Samsung
was more than $500 less, according to research from Canaccord Genuity. The result: Apple
earned 92% of the profits in the smartphone category and has racked up a cash hoard of $257 billion on its balance sheet. Here is a look at the top companies
on the list:
1) Apple
$170 bn brand value
10% 1-yr change
$1.8bn ad spending
2) Google
101.8 bn brand value
23% 1-yr change
$3.9bn ad spending
3) Microsoft
$87 bn brand value
16% 1-yr change
$1.6bn ad spending
4) Facebook
$73.5 bn brand value
40% 1-yr change
$310mn ad spending
5) Coca Cola
$56.4 bn brand value
-4% 1-yr change
$4bn ad spending
6) Amazon
$54.1bn brand value
54% 1-yr change
$5bn ad spending
7) Disney
$43.9 bn brand value
11% 1-yr change
$2.9bn ad spending
8) Toyota
$41.1 bn brand value
-2% 1-yr change
$4.3bn ad spending
9) McDonald's
$40.3bn brand value
3% 1-yr change
$646 bn ad spending
10) Samsung
$38.2 bn brand value
6% 1-yr change
$3.7 bn ad spending
11) GE
$37.9 bn brand value
3% 1-yr change
12) AT&T
$36.7 bn brand value
12% 1-yr change
$3.8bn ad spending
13) IBM
$33.3bn brand value
-20% 1-yr change
$1.3bn ad spending
14) Intel
$31.4 bn brand value
13% 1-yr change
$1.8 bn ad spending
Source: Forbes
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU