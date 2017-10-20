Apple hit with trademark lawsuit over iPhone X 'animoji' feature

A Japanese software company is suing Inc in a U.S. court over the trademark for the term "animoji", alleging the U.S. technology company stole the name to use on a feature of its



Tokyo-based kk sued on Wednesday in federal court in San Francisco, saying it holds the U.S. trademark on the term animoji and that Apple's use of the word is a "textbook case" of deliberate infringement.

An spokesman declined to comment.



. Apple's allow users to animate the facial expressions of emojis using facial recognition technology. It will be included on the which is scheduled for release in November

Phil Schiller, Apple's chief marketing officer, touted the during the launch event on Sept. 12, calling it a "great experience" for communicating with family and friends.



chief executive Enrique Bonansea launched an animated texting app in 2014 called Animoji and registered a trademark on the product name, according to the lawsuit.



had full knowledge of Emonster's app because it is available for download on Apple's App Store, the lawsuit said.

" decided to take the name and pretend to the world that 'Animoji' was original to Apple," said in the complaint.

said it is seeking unspecified money damages and a court order blocking from using the term while the lawsuit is pending.

Investors see the iPhone X, which will sell for $999, as an opportunity for to refresh a smartphone lineup that had lagged the competition in new features.

The has wireless charging, an infrared camera and hardware for facial recognition, which replaces the fingerprint sensor for unlocking the phone.