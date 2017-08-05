Apple plans to release a cellular-capable watch

Apple
is planning to release a version of its smartwatch
later this year that can connect directly to cellular networks, a move designed to reduce the device’s reliance on the iPhone, people familiar with the matter said.
Currently, Apple
requires its smartwatch
to be connected wirelessly to an iPhone
to stream music, download directions in maps, and send messages while on the go. Equipped with LTE chips, at least some new Apple
Watch models, planned for release by the end of the year, will be able to conduct many tasks without an iPhone
in range, the people said. For example, a user would be able to download new songs and use apps and leave their smartphone at home.
Intel will supply the LTE modems for the new Watch, according to another person familiar with the situation. That’s a big win for the chipmaker, which has been trying for years to get its components into more Apple
mobile devices. Qualcomm has been the main modem supplier for iPhones and other Apple
mobile gadgets, but the two companies
are embroiled in a bitter legal dispute. Apple
added Intel as a modem supplier for some iPhones last year.
Apple
is already in talks with carriers in the US and Europe about offering the cellular version, the people added. The carriers supporting the LTE Apple
Watch, at least at launch, may be a limited subset of those that carry the iPhone, one of the people said. However, AT&T, Verizon Communications, Sprint and T-Mobile US in the US plan to sell the device, according to other people familiar with the matter. The new device could still be delayed beyond 2017 — indeed, the company had already postponed a cellular-capable smartwatch
last year. Apple, Intel and the carriers declined to comment.
While the Apple
Watch remains a small part of Apple’s overall revenue, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook
said earlier this week it’s the best-selling smartwatch
"by a very wide margin." Sales of the device grew more than 50 per cent in the third quarter, Cook added. In the larger wearables category, which includes cheaper fitness bands, Apple
ranks third behind Xiaomi and Fitbit, according to research firm Strategy Analytics.
Bloomberg
