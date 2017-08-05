Apple plans to release a cellular-capable watch

is planning to release a version of its later this year that can connect directly to cellular networks, a move designed to reduce the device’s reliance on the iPhone, people familiar with the matter said.

Currently, requires its to be connected wirelessly to an to stream music, download directions in maps, and send messages while on the go. Equipped with LTE chips, at least some new Watch models, planned for release by the end of the year, will be able to conduct many tasks without an in range, the people said. For example, a user would be able to download new songs and use apps and leave their smartphone at home.

Intel will supply the LTE modems for the new Watch, according to another person familiar with the situation. That’s a big win for the chipmaker, which has been trying for years to get its components into more mobile devices. Qualcomm has been the main modem supplier for iPhones and other mobile gadgets, but the two are embroiled in a bitter legal dispute. added Intel as a modem supplier for some iPhones last year.

is already in talks with carriers in the US and Europe about offering the cellular version, the people added. The carriers supporting the LTE Watch, at least at launch, may be a limited subset of those that carry the iPhone, one of the people said. However, AT&T, Verizon Communications, Sprint and T-Mobile US in the US plan to sell the device, according to other people familiar with the matter. The new device could still be delayed beyond 2017 — indeed, the company had already postponed a cellular-capable last year. Apple, Intel and the carriers declined to comment.