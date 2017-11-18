Apple pushes back release of HomePod speaker to 2018

Tech giant Inc has delayed the release of its much awaited smart speaker, HomePod, until 2018.

In a statement to The Verge, said that it needs more time to work on the HomePod.

"We can't wait for people to experience HomePod, Apple's breakthrough wireless speaker for the home, but we need a little more time before it's ready for our customers," reported The Verge.

The high-end sound system is priced at $349 and will take on other products from rival such as Sonos, as well as smart assistants like the and

Featuring a seven-speaker array of tweeters, a four-inch subwoofer, and a six-microphone array, the HomePod also supports commands.

The speaker was originally set to be released in the United States by December 2017, but will now be available in US, and by early 2018.