Apple puts off release of HomePod speaker

On Friday, the company said it would postpone the release of HomePod
to early 2018. Apple
introduced the speaker this year and was originally set to ship it next month, but the company said it was still working on the product.
“We can’t wait for people to experience HomePod, Apple’s breakthrough wireless speaker for the home, but we need a little more time before it’s ready for our customers,” Apple
said in a statement.
The postponement deals a setback to Apple
in several ways. The company is already behind rivals like Amazon, which pioneered the market for speakers that can be controlled with voice commands and artificial intelligence with the release of the original Echo in 2015. The Echo, along with the virtual assistant Alexa, became a surprise hit.
Now Apple
will also miss out on selling HomePod
during the holiday shopping season, the most lucrative time of year for electronics makers. That may enable rivals to gain even more traction with their products. Amazon recently released a family of new Echo products with lower prices. The standard-size Echo speaker costs $100, significantly less than its $180 predecessor.
