Apple receives US patent to create self-adjusting watch band

has received a for creating self-adjusting Watch bands which means magnetic clasps and other fasteners seen in current generation hardware could be things of the past soon.

Apple's new patent is for "Dynamic fit adjustment for wearable electronic devices" that details methods in which a wearable device - like Watch - can tighten or loosen an attached strap via an onboard tensioner, Insider reported late on Tuesday.

The company, in its patent document, stated fallouts of conventional watch bands such as being cumbersome, inconvenient to adjust and require multiple steps to achieve the desired fit.

Conventional methods also fail to offer size increments suitable for Watch users that results in an imperfect fit.

launched its "Watch Series 3" last month with a built-in cellular to let users stay connected, make calls, receive texts and more, even if the is not nearby.