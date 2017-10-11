JUST IN
Apple receives US patent to create self-adjusting watch band

Apple launched its 'Watch Series 3' last month with a built-in cellular to let users stay connected

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Apple has received a US patent for creating self-adjusting Apple Watch bands which means magnetic clasps and other fasteners seen in current generation hardware could be things of the past soon.

Apple's new patent is for "Dynamic fit adjustment for wearable electronic devices" that details methods in which a wearable device - like Apple Watch - can tighten or loosen an attached strap via an onboard tensioner, Apple Insider reported late on Tuesday.

The company, in its patent document, stated fallouts of conventional watch bands such as being cumbersome, inconvenient to adjust and require multiple steps to achieve the desired fit.

Conventional methods also fail to offer size increments suitable for Apple Watch users that results in an imperfect fit.

Apple launched its "Watch Series 3" last month with a built-in cellular to let users stay connected, make calls, receive texts and more, even if the iPhone is not nearby.
Wed, October 11 2017. 13:33 IST

