Apple releases iOS, macOS beta versions, opens them for developers to test

A week after the last set of releases, has launched the sixth beta version of iOS 10.3.3 and macOS 10.12.6 for testing by developers.

The updates are intended for maintenance, bug fixes and security enhancements, said a report on AppleInsider on Thursday.

The current iOS 10.3.3 beta is either build number "14G57" or "14G58" while the macOS current 10.12.6 build is "16G24b".

At its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in the US recently, introduced iOS 11, a major update to the world's most advanced mobile operating system.

With this, announced it would bring new experiences and several new features to iPhones and iPads this fall.

Augmented reality is coming to hundreds of millions of iOS devices with a new platform for developers to build apps that let users place virtual content on top of real-world scenes.

iOS 11 is the biggest software release ever for iPad, with powerful multitasking features, the Files app and more ways to use Pencil.

