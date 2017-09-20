Apple revamps its App Store

Apple’s newest operating system for iPhones and iPads introduces changes to its marketplace for third-party software to satisfy app developers and add new so-called augmented reality apps.



The system, called iOS 11, is being released on Tuesday ahead of its two newest phone handsets, the and iPhone X, set to start shipping to customers on Friday and November 3, respectively.



The most visible changes will come to The is the backbone of Apple’s services segment, which brought in $21.5 billion in revenue in the past nine months, a 19 per cent increase over the previous year and a bright spot as overall sales grew only 5 per cent.The store has been redesigned to give app developers more space for images and text to describe their software. Developers have long grumbled that their software is hard to find in Apple’s store unless users type in the precise name of the app or follow a link to it.