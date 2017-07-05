Apple's Cook reaped $145-million take-home pay last year

Don’t be fooled by Tim Cook’s 2016 reported pay of $8.75 million, which ranked the chief executive officer as the bottom third of all CEOs in the Cook, 56, actually took home $145 million, almost all of it from awards granted back in 2011. He’s not the only chief executive officer of a publicly traded US company to cross the $100-million threshold for take-home pay, commonly referred to as realised pay.



Take-home pay is the sum of the values of stock vested and options exercised during the financial year, along with cash from salaries, and perks. Reed Hastings, 56, of Netflix Inc, reaped $106 million last year. Take-home pay for the top 25 S&P 500 CEOs who served in their positions for the last full fiscal year totalled about $1.65 billion. Here is a look at the CEOs with the highest take-home pay: