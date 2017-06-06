TRENDING ON BS
Apple's developers' conference

Apple announces new $5,000 desktop, bumps up iMac's specs, and unveils watchOS, iOS and Mac updates

tvOS

Amazon Prime Video is coming to Apple TV later this year. Apple CEO Tim Cook has promised more updates around tvOS later this year

watchOS 4

Apple announced a new version of the watchOS, the software that powers the Apple Watch. The Apple Watch will also be able to better connect with other hardware gadgets, such as continuous glucose monitors, via Bluetooth

Apple's developers' conference

macOS High Sierra

This includes updates to Safari, including autoplay video blocking and “intelligent tracking prevention” to cut back at ad trackers; better Photos editing and organisation; a faster, new behind-the-scenes file system; a stronger updated graphics engine that supports VR development

New Macs, including the iMac Pro

The summer updates: Apple’s iMac is getting a nicer display, faster processors and graphics performance — suitable for VR content creation — more memory capacity, and some new ports. The MacBook and MacBook Pro are getting faster chips and drives. The latest $5,000 iMac Pro will ship later this year

Apple Pay

Apple’s payments app updated for person-to-person payments, so you’ll be able to send money through iMessage to other iOS users

