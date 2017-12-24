users have begun racing to courthouses, infuriated by an Inc. that slowed down the operation of their smartphones.

At least two groups of customers sued over the deterioration of their phones’ performance.

One group, in Chicago federal court, claims the that throttle down the performance of 5, 6 and some 7s were intentionally put out to induce customers to buy newer iPhones such as 8 and X. That one retails for as much as $1,149 in the U.S.

A second group sued in federal court claiming breached an implied contract in which the company agreed not to intentionally interfere with their usage or the speed of the device, and also interfered with their personal property.

Amy Bessette, an spokeswoman, didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment on the suits, sent before regular business hours in Cupertino,



acknowledged this week that it issued a that slows down iPhones with dying batteries. The fix was supposed to help people get more out of their aging batteries, and “reduce occurrences of unexpected shutdowns,” according to the company.

“Apple’s iOS updates purposefully neglected to explain that its purposeful throttling down of older and resulting lost or diminished operating performance could be remedied by replacing the batteries of these devices,” the customers said in the Chicago lawsuit, filed Thursday.

The customers in the Chicago suit are seeking unspecified damages. Those in the lawsuit want their old phones replaced and compensation for the loss of value and use of their phones.