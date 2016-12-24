Apple's search for better iPhone screens leads to Japan's rice fields

Apple has been making preparations to outfit its next iPhone with OLED displays

Apple’s quest to adopt advanced displays for its next-generation hinges on a single supplier in the Japanese countryside.



Tokki, surrounded by rice fields in the city of Mitsuke in Niigata prefecture, has a near monopoly on the machines capable of making screens with organic light-emitting diodes, which enable sharp, vibrant displays that use less energy. A unit of Canon, the company of 343 employees has spent more than two decades perfecting the manufacturing equipment used by screen makers.



But there’s a problem: Tokki has a growing backlog even after doubling output in 2016. The potential production bottleneck is raising questions over Apple’s ability to feature displays in next year’s iPhones, and whether the Cupertino, California-based company will be able to line up additional suppliers. The current wait for a machine, which can cost more than 10 billion yen ($85 million) each, is about two years.



“We are doing all we can to increase output and make that wait shorter,” said Chief Executive Officer Teruhisa Tsugami, adding that demand from display makers, including Samsung Display, LG Display and Sharp, will remain strong for the next three years.



The machines that build screens are almost all made by Tokki, which was founded by the current CEO’s father in 1967 (tokki means “special equipment” in Japanese). The company doesn’t disclose production details and earnings figures. Its current annual output capacity is less than 10 units, according to two people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the information is confidential.



To call Tokki’s product a machine is something of an understatement. Each one is a vacuum production line 100 meters (328 feet) long. Glass panels, roughly the size of a large TV screen, are propelled by robotic arms through several chambers. Red, green and blue pixels are deposited on the surface by evaporating organic materials.



One of the challenges is in aligning the glass pane with a fine metal mesh that serves as a stencil for the pixels. Tokki, which has been making machines since 1993, has a patented mechanism that uses camera tracking to achieve a margin of error that’s less than the size of a human red-blood cell.



Pavel Alpeyev & Takashi Amano