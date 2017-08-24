Apple scales back ambitions for self-driving car

As new employees were brought into Apple’s secret effort to create a a few years ago, managers told them that they were working on the company’s next big thing: A product that would take on Detroit and disrupt the automobile industry.

These days, Apple’s automotive ambitions are more modest. The company has put off any notion of an Apple-branded autonomous vehicle and is instead working on the underlying technology that allows a car to drive itself. Timothy D Cook, the company’s chief executive, said in an interview with Bloomberg in June that is “focusing on autonomous systems.”

A notable symbol of that retrenchment is a self-driving shuttle service that ferries employees from one building to another. The shuttle, which has never been reported before, will likely be a commercial vehicle from an automaker and will use it to test the autonomous driving technology that it develops.

Five people familiar with Apple’s car project, code-named “Titan,” discussed with The New York Times the missteps that led the tech giant to move — at least for now — from creating a self-driving car to creating technology for a car that someone else builds. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to talk publicly about Apple’s plans.

The project’s reduced scale aligns more closely with other tech that are working on autonomous driving technology but are steering clear of building cars. Even Waymo, the Google self-driving spinoff that is probably furthest along among Silicon Valley companies, has said repeatedly that it does not plan to produce its own vehicles.

Apple’s testing vehicles will carry employees between its various Silicon Valley offices. The new effort is called PAIL, short for Palo Alto to Infinite Loop, the address of the company’s main office in Cupertino, Calif, and a few miles down the road from Palo Alto, Calif.

Apple’s in-house shuttle service, which isn’t operational yet, follows Waymo, Uber and a number of car that have been testing driverless cars on city streets around the world.



