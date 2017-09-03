Apple shifts Siri responsibility

has transferred responsibility for Siri, its voice assistant, from content chief Eddy Cue to operating systems chief Craig Federighi, a sign that the company is looking to embed the voice assistant more deeply into its core systems amid rising competition from Alphabet’s and com.

made the change in an update to the company’s executive biography pages. An spokeswoman confirmed the change to Reuters but did not comment beyond the changes.

Cue, a senior vice president, had overseen since 2012 when Scott Forestall, Apple’s software chief at the time, was fired by CEO

Cue is primarily known as Apple’s chief content dealmaker, negotiating the company’s pivotal deals with record during the iTunes era and more recently its Music streaming deals and its television content efforts. But Cue also runs Apple’s internet-based services such as iCloud.

In recent years, though, has embedded its voice assistant more deeply into its and macOS operating systems, letting it control things like adding calendar appointments, and expanded it from phones to laptops. now controls third-party apps to do things like summon a ride or book a table. Federighi, a senior vice president, oversees those operating systems.

The shift in Siri’s leadership comes as faces increased competition to get users speaking to its devices.