Apple wins big with US tax bill but faces snag on patents

The passed by this week will allow Apple to bring back its $252.3 billion foreign cash pile without a major tax hit — a long-standing company goal.

Other provisions of the bill, namely the cut in the corporate tax rate from 35 per cent to 21 per cent, are also a big boon for Apple.

But not everything went the company’s way. A critical difference between the Senate version of the bill and the final version could actually raise the amount of cash taxes that Apple pays on profits from patents held abroad, tax experts said.

The treatment of foreign patent profits is important to Apple because shifting those profits overseas was a cornerstone of its tax practices for decades.

In effect, the company attributes a large portion of the value of its products to patents and other intellectual property such as trademarks. Apple then assigns some of that IP, proportional to overseas sales, to subsidiaries in countries with low tax rates and assesses substantial patent royalties on sales. Those royalties then flow back to those low-tax locations, like Ireland.

The bill has a pair of provisions designed to make that maneuver less alluring. One creates a minimum tax on foreign patent income that is expected to come to about 13 per cent, said Gavin Ekins, a research economist with the Tax Foundation.

At the same time, a tax break for patents held in the will lower the tax on licensing income from the standard corporate rate of 21 per cent to 13.1 per cent — about the same as if the patents were held abroad.

Congressional Republicans “don’t want the tax rate to be a consideration in where you put your intellectual property,” Ekins said. “The whole intention (of the measures) is to bring back that intellectual property to the ”

Parts of the scheme are similar “patent boxes” employed in countries like the to encourage firms to generate and keep their innovations at home.

But the final bill omits any explicit way for patents held overseas to be returned to the without being taxed.

“screwed it up,” said Ed Kleinbard, a at the and former of the US Congress’s Joint Committee on Taxation. “It’s kind of weird that they created the patent box, but didn’t give a pass to bring things back.”

For those patents that remain overseas, the minimum tax on foreign patent profits means Apple might actually face higher cash taxes abroad.

“I’m willing to bet a dollar that 13.1 per cent is higher than Apple’s actual non-US tax rate,” said Kleinbard. “It’s entirely possible their cash tax bill going forward would go up based on this alone.” Apple has said the company intends to bring some overseas cash home, but the company declined to comment on precisely how much or how it would use the funds.

Gary Hufbauer, a fellow with the for Economics, said the tax cut is not likely to spur Apple to start building iPhones in the However, Apple’s U.S. suppliers, which the company said it spent $50 billion with in 2016, will also see lower taxes.