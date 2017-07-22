Apple working with Chinese firm on electric car batteries

-
Apple is secretly working with a Chinese battery manufacturer on automotive battery research and development, indicating its continued pursuit of its electric car project.
The Cupertino-based tech giant is working with Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd. (CATL) in China's Fujian province based on a confidentiality agreement, Shanghai-based Yicai Global reported on Thursday.
"The parties are working together in the field of batteries," the report said citing unnamed sources.
Apple first announced its foray into the automotive industry with its car project in 2013 but later confined to making self-driving software for automobiles.
CATL became an independent battery manufacturer in 2011 after splitting with Amperex Technology Limited (ATL), supplier for Apple's consumer electronics products.
Apple has not disclosed any news about such collaboration and CATL declined to comment on the matter, Yicai Global said.
