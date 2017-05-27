Ariana Grande plans benefit concert for Manchester attack victims

Singer has announced that she will return to Manchester to perform a benefit to raise money for the victims of the bombing and their families.

She posted a letter on Twitter to express her remorse over terror attack at her earlier this week in Manchester, England, reports the CNN.

"The compassion, kindness, love, strength and oneness that you've shown one another this past week is the exact opposite of the heinous intentions it must take to pull off something as evil as what happened Monday.

Grande said she will share details as soon as they are confirmed.

The devastating terror attack at Manchester Arena, which left 22 dead and 119 injured, has broken hearts around the world, including that of Grande.



Grande expressed her condolences in a lengthy note on Twitter and announced that she will be returning to the “incredibly brave” Manchester to spend time with those affected and raise money for their recoveries.