Arnault's LVMH to buy Christian Dior for $13 billion

French billionaire moved to consolidate control over for about 12.1 billion euros ($13.2 billion), folding the fashion house’s operations into the luxury empire in one of his biggest transactions.

The deal unites ownership of one of the most iconic fashion brands under one roof for the first time in decades, valuing Paris-based at 260 euros a share, according to a statement on Tuesday. That’s 15 per cent above the Monday closing price of Dior, which Arnault’s family already controls with a 74 per cent stake.

The two-part transaction, which comes amid a China-led revival in the luxury-goods industry’s fortunes, simplifies a complicated ownership structure and crowns the career of the biggest consolidator in the business. Arnault, who has a net worth of $46.3 billion, took control of the parent of Dior and Louis Vuitton in the 1980s and later added brands ranging from fashion label Fendi to jeweller and suitcase maker Rimowa.

In the latest deal, is taking over a fashion house whose voluminous “New Look” helped revive French haute couture in the postwar years and whose designers have ranged from to John Galliano, for 6.5 billion euros. LVMH, 47 per cent controlled by the Arnault family, already owns Dior perfumes and beauty thanks to a 1960s-era transaction to raise capital for the then-troubled fashion brand.

“Reuniting Couture and Parfums, so one brand under one leadership, has to be a good thing for shareholders,” Stephen Mitchell, head of strategy for global equities at Jupiter Asset Management, said in a Bloomberg Radio interview. “It does clean up the corporate structure.”

rose as much as 3.4 per cent in early trading in Paris, while Dior gained as much as 13 per cent.

Dior investors can choose payment in cash or stock of Hermes International, using shares in the rival Paris-based luxury company that the Arnault family received in 2014 after a controversial effort by to build a stake. The boards of and are unanimously in favour of the deals, and have appointed independent experts to review their terms, according to the statement.