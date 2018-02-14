As China marches forward on artificial intelligence, US is silent

In July, unveiled a plan to become the world leader in (AI) and create an industry worth $150 billion to its economy by 2030. To technologists working on in the (US), the statement, which was 28 pages long in its English translation, was a direct challenge to America’s lead in arguably the most important tech research to come along in decades. It outlined the Chinese government’s aggressive plan to treat like the country’s own version of the Apollo 11 lunar mission — an all-in effort that could stoke national pride and spark agenda-setting breakthroughs. The manifesto was also remarkably similar to several reports on the future of released by the Obama administration at the end of 2016. “It is remarkable to see how has emerged as a top priority for the Chinese leadership and how quickly things have been set into motion,” said Elsa Kania, an adjunct fellow at the Center for a New American Security who helped translate the manifesto and follows China’s work on “The US plans and policies released in 2016 were seemingly the impetus for the formulation of China’s national strategy.” But six months after seemed to mimic that Obama-era road map, experts in industry and academia in the say that the Trump White House has done little to follow through on the previous administration’s economic call to arms. “We are still waiting on the White House to provide some direction” on how to respond to the competition, said Tim Hwang, who worked on policy at Google and is now the director of the Ethics and Governance of Initiative, a new organisation created by the LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman and others to fund ethical research in China’s embrace of comes at a crucial time in the development of the and just as the lead long enjoyed by the has started to dwindle. For decades, was more fiction than science. In the past few years, however, dramatic improvements have prompted some of the biggest companies in Silicon Valley and Detroit — and — to invest billions on everything from self-driving cars to home appliances that can have a conversation with a human. has also become a significant part of national defense policy as military leaders and ethicists debate how much autonomy we should give to weapons that can think for themselves. American companies like Amazon and Google have done more than anyone to turn concepts into real products.

But for a number of reasons, including concerns that the Trump administration will limit the number of immigrant engineers allowed into the United States, much of the critical research being done on is already migrating to other countries, including tech hot spots like Toronto, London and Beijing.