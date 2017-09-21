As China's wages rise, Bangladesh is newest stop for Japanese firms Bloomb

-
ALSO READJapan manufacturing PMI falls to 8-month low as export orders stall HP elevates Rajiv Srivastava as COO for Asia Pacific, Japan operations Moody's upgrades Asia steel industry outlook to stable from negative Japan's Shinzo PM Abe reaffirms conviction that TPP benefits Asia-Pacific India, US, Japan to hold joint maritime security exercise in Malabar region
-
One country where they’re landing is Bangladesh, which offers them the lowest labour costs in the Asia-Pacific region.
The number of Japanese companies with operations in Bangladesh has more than tripled since 2008. Here is a look:
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU