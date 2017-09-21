As China's wages rise, Bangladesh is newest stop for Japanese firms Bloomb

JUST IN
As wage hikes in China push away manufacturers, Japanese companies are on the hunt for cheaper production bases elsewhere in Asia.

One country where they’re landing is Bangladesh, which offers them the lowest labour costs in the Asia-Pacific region.

The number of Japanese companies with operations in Bangladesh has more than tripled since 2008. Here is a look:

