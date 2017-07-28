As Nawaz Sharif steps down after Panama verdict, who will be his successor?

With stepping down, who will succeed him as Pakistan's Prime Minister?

As resigned after a stinging Supreme Court verdict, speculation was rife in political circles of the likely men who could become the Prime Minister until the next general election.

The apex court on Friday told President Mamnoon Hussain to take charge of the country's affairs. Being the head of the ruling Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, still holds the power to nominate his successor.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif is one of the most trusted men of and according to speculations, he is considered most likely to succeed him. The former banker has held a series of key positions within the PML-N since 1991.

Asif, a strong critic of the powerful military, has been elected to the from his home district of since 1993. His hardline stance against the army had created problems for

According to reports, the PML-N has planned to bring in an interim Prime Minister for a few weeks before electing Sharif's younger brother Shahbaz -- the Punjab Chief Minister -- to the post.

The younger would have to step down from his current role and be elected to the before being eligible for the top post. Shahbaz is considered more intelligent but less charismatic than his older brother.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker of the National Assembly, is another strong candidate for the top post. He is said to be close to the family. Sadiq gained Sharif's trust after he defeated Sharif's main rival in a hotly-contested race for a seat in the 2013 general election.

Next in line is Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal. He hails from a political family that has long been associated with Sharif's party.

Having previously served as Minister for Education and Minorities, he has also worked as Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission from 1998 to 1999 during Sharif's second term.