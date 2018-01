The richest people on Earth became $1 trillion richer in 2017, yet 17 Americans fell from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a daily ranking of the world’s 500 wealthiest individuals. The US lost one person from the list every 21 days as global wealth shifted to Asia with China gaining seven, India five and Thailand four. China has the third most people on the index with 38, behind Germany (39) and the U.S. (160).