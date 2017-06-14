TRENDING ON BS
Asia's boardrooms still dominated by men

Gender diversity in Asian boardrooms is among the lowest in the world

Bloomberg & Deloitte 

Gender diversity in Asian boardrooms is among the lowest in the world. These are the results of a new study by Deloitte, which shows that women represent 7.8% of board directors in Asia, higher only than Latin and South America at 7.2%. Europe had the most diverse boardrooms at 22.6%. India made the biggest improvement in boardroom diversity in Asia.

