Asia's boardrooms still dominated by men
Gender diversity in Asian boardrooms is among the lowest in the world
Gender diversity in Asian boardrooms is among the lowest in the world. These are the results of a new study by Deloitte, which shows that women represent 7.8% of board directors in Asia, higher only than Latin and South America at 7.2%. Europe had the most diverse boardrooms at 22.6%. India made the biggest improvement in boardroom diversity in Asia.
