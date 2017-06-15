TRENDING ON BS
Asian Wealth to Beat Europe's for First Time Amid Brexit Turmoil

Political, economic uncertainty caused by Brexit results in fall in private wealth in Western Europe

Private wealth in Western Europe is set to fall behind the Asia-Pacific region for the first time this year, partly as a result of the political and economic uncertainty unleashed by Brexit, according to Boston Consulting Group.

Brexit, Wealth concentration
Sources: Boston Consulting Group and Bloomberg


Brexit, offshore-Wealth source
Sources: Boston Consulting Group and Bloomberg

Brexit, Wealth expansion drivers
Sources: Sources: Boston Consulting Group and Bloomberg

 

