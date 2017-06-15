Private wealth in Western Europe is set to fall behind the Asia-Pacific region for the first time this year, partly as a result of the political and economic uncertainty unleashed by Brexit, according to Boston Consulting Group.
Asian Wealth to Beat Europe's for First Time Amid Brexit Turmoil
Political, economic uncertainty caused by Brexit results in fall in private wealth in Western Europe
Bloomberg June 15, 2017 Last Updated at 02:07 IST
