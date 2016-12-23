TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Norway: Sushma seeks report as police takes child into custody
Business Standard

Asif Ali Zardari to return to Pakistan today after 18 months

Zardari will address a rally outside the old Jinnah terminal

ANI  |  Islamabad 

Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari. Photo: Twitter (@BBhuttoZardari)
Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari. Photo: Twitter (@BBhuttoZardari)

Former president and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, who had left the country in mid-2015 soon after accusing the military establishment of overstepping its domain, will return to Pakistan on Friday.

The Dawn quoted PPP leader Nisar Khuhro, as saying in a press conference that Zardari will arrive at Karachi's old Jinnah terminal on Friday afternoon.

"Army chiefs come and go every three years, but the political leadership is here to stay. We know the country better and we know how to run its affairs. If you do not stop, I will come out with a list of accused generals since Pakistan's creation," Zardari had said this in his June 16, 2015 speech.

Khuhro said a rally will be addressed by Zardari outside the old Jinnah terminal and added that arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth flow of traffic during the event.

He said that about 1,000 volunteers have been recruited to direct traffic.

According to a statement from Karachi traffic police, no roads will be closed for the former president's arrival, but traffic will be diverted at some points to avoid inconvenience to commuters.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Asif Ali Zardari to return to Pakistan today after 18 months

Zardari will address a rally outside the old Jinnah terminal

Zardari will address a rally outside the old Jinnah terminal
Former president and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, who had left the country in mid-2015 soon after accusing the military establishment of overstepping its domain, will return to Pakistan on Friday.

The Dawn quoted PPP leader Nisar Khuhro, as saying in a press conference that Zardari will arrive at Karachi's old Jinnah terminal on Friday afternoon.

"Army chiefs come and go every three years, but the political leadership is here to stay. We know the country better and we know how to run its affairs. If you do not stop, I will come out with a list of accused generals since Pakistan's creation," Zardari had said this in his June 16, 2015 speech.

Khuhro said a rally will be addressed by Zardari outside the old Jinnah terminal and added that arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth flow of traffic during the event.

He said that about 1,000 volunteers have been recruited to direct traffic.

According to a statement from Karachi traffic police, no roads will be closed for the former president's arrival, but traffic will be diverted at some points to avoid inconvenience to commuters.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Asif Ali Zardari to return to Pakistan today after 18 months

Zardari will address a rally outside the old Jinnah terminal

Former president and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, who had left the country in mid-2015 soon after accusing the military establishment of overstepping its domain, will return to Pakistan on Friday.

The Dawn quoted PPP leader Nisar Khuhro, as saying in a press conference that Zardari will arrive at Karachi's old Jinnah terminal on Friday afternoon.

"Army chiefs come and go every three years, but the political leadership is here to stay. We know the country better and we know how to run its affairs. If you do not stop, I will come out with a list of accused generals since Pakistan's creation," Zardari had said this in his June 16, 2015 speech.

Khuhro said a rally will be addressed by Zardari outside the old Jinnah terminal and added that arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth flow of traffic during the event.

He said that about 1,000 volunteers have been recruited to direct traffic.

According to a statement from Karachi traffic police, no roads will be closed for the former president's arrival, but traffic will be diverted at some points to avoid inconvenience to commuters.

image
Business Standard
177 22