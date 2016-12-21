Assassination of the Russian ambassador a big loss for Turkey

The latest victim of Turkey’s climate of insecurity Andrey Karlov, the to Turkey.

Karlov was assassinated Dec. 19 by a 22-year-old police officer. Disguised as a security guard in a black suit, the gunman stood behind Karlov as the ambassador was speaking in an art gallery just yards from the U.S. embassy.

“Don’t forget Aleppo! Don’t forget Syria!” he shouted as he pulled the trigger.

Karlov’s death will have consequences reaching far beyond Ankara.

Following the terrorist attack at Istanbul’s Ataturk airport in June 2016, I explained Turkey’s foreign policy sins and argued that Turkey’s row with over was one of them.

Let’s consider what the ambassador’s assassination could mean for ongoing efforts by and to repair that strained relationship.

What happens in Syria

To understand the latest tensions between and Russia, look to war-torn Syria, where the two countries have clashed.

Since the start of the Syrian unrest in 2011, has supported a gamut of rebel elements ranging from the Free Syrian Army to Jabhat al-Nusra to – allegedly – the Islamic State to topple Bashar al-Assad. At that time, the Syrian president was on good terms with then-Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Their relations soured when Assad began to brutally repress civilian demonstrators inspired by the Arab Spring uprisings elsewhere.

Russia, on the other hand, still supports the Assad regime. So do and Lebanese Hezbollah. The conflict a sectarian clash, but it also an opportunity for regional powerhouse to assert control. With the help of Iran, and the lack of a U.S. presence, exploiting the power vacuum in the neighborhood.

When downed a Russian warplane near the Syrian border in November 2015, it was not only an attempt to make space for the rebels on the ground but also a show of force to undercut Russian influence in Turkey’s backyard.

Predictably, Turkey’s belligerence backfired. Imposing bans on trade and tourism, delivered a powerful punch to Turkey’s economy. Paralyzed in and constrained by the economic situation at home, President Erdogan formally apologized to the Russian leader in June.

The thawing of the crisis continued in July. When factions in the Turkish military staged a coup to remove Erdogan, the Russian leader was the first to condemn the failed takeover attempt and stand beside his counterpart. Meanwhile, the U.S. and were urging restraint and respect for the rights of those involved in the coup attempt. Not the best way to support Turkish democracy, Erdogan scolded. did not have to lift a finger to pull closer.

The apology also cleared the way for Turkey’s ground offensive, Operation Euphrates Shield, which began in August. The operation has removed IS from Turkey’s border region with Syria. It also seeks to stop the from expanding their presence in northern Syria, where Turkey’s security interests lie.

Russia’s shadow on the operation remains undeniable, however. Erdogan said on Nov. 29 that entered to “end Assad’s rule.” He revised his remarks two days later, stressing that “the aim of the operation against terror, not against anyone or any country.” Reports suggest that it was the Kremlin’s reaction that caused the change in rhetoric.

continues to tip the balance in favor of Assad. Aleppo, which was once Syria’s biggest city, has long been a haven for the rebels. The ongoing battle for the city took a new turn in November when the Russian-backed Syrian offensive began to purge the rebel forces. Turkey, a long-time supporter of the rebels, currently part of a triad with and to bring the conflict to an end. Yet its role currently limited to assisting efforts to evacuate civilians and rebels from the devastated city.

AP photo

The gunman’s final words before he was shot on the scene suggest he was outraged by this Russian devastation in Syria. We may never know if he was a lone wolf influenced by the recent public outcry in regarding the carnage in Aleppo.

The fallout

Andrey Karlov’s death more than a glaring display of Turkey’s incapacitated security and intelligence apparatus. It a diplomatic fiasco that the Russian administration will make sure to milk to the fullest. This does not mean that will publicly shame and denigrate Turkey. Rather, will use this fiasco to diminish Turkey’s influence in Syria, especially in the context of post-war transition. For all intents and purposes, the sun has set on Turkey’s policy.

Both leaders agree that this was an act of “provocation” by forces upset about their warm relationship. Whether words are as powerful as deeds yet to be seen.

has already sent a group to to investigate Karlov’s assassination. suspects that the assailant was a Gulenist – a follower of the U.S.-based cleric, Fethullah Gulen, who also believed to have orchestrated the July coup. Incidentally, has also claimed since July that it was a Gulenist officer who downed the Russian jet in November 2015.

could not care less who’s who. Turkey, on the other hand, does.

If the Turkish investigation concludes that the assailant had ties to Gulen, this would be the government’s golden ticket. Since the July coup, Turkish officials have been asking the U.S. to extradite the cleric. Finding a link between Gulen and the gunman could provide with the much-needed impetus to make it happen. Considering the Putin-friendly actors in the incoming Trump administration like secretary of state nominee Rex Tillerson, we might be closer to seeing Gulen on an Ankara-bound flight than we have ever been.

Sibel Oktay, Assistant Professor of Political Science and Global Studies, University of Illinois at Springfield

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article.