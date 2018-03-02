At $3.7 bn, Buffett lost more money than anyone else on planet this week

Warren Buffett’s wealth dropped $3.74 billion since Monday as U. S. stocks tumbled for a third straight day. Losses for the chairman topped those of Facebook Inc.’s Mark Zuckerberg, who is down $3.71 billion. The fortunes of Alphabet Inc.’s Larry Page and Sergey Brin each dwindled about $3 billion, while Spain’s Amancio Ortega took a $2.5 billion hit on the The world’s 500 richest people have lost a combined $128 billion since Monday, more than the entire market capitalization of Netflix Inc. or McDonald’s Corp.

The wealth of U. S. billionaires fell the most, declining a combined $55 billion. Chinese tycoons saw $14 billion erased.