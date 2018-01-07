At least 3 killed, 36 injured after a bus overturns in central China

-
At least three people were killed and 36 injured when a bus overturned on a highway in central China's Hubei Province.
The accident took place at around 6:50 p.m. yesterday in Suizhou City of Hubei, the city government said.
The bus was travelling from Shanghai to Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. The bus was carrying 46 people.
Three people were killed and 36 injured when the bus overturned on the highway. Four persons were seriously injured, state-run Xinhua news agency reported today.
Fatal road accidents are a serious problem in China, where traffic regulations are often flouted.
The country's frequently overcrowded long-distance buses are prone to accidents, with individual incidents regularly causing many deaths.
