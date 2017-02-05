At least 54 killed in Afghanistan due to heavy snowfall, avalanche hit

The from three days of heavy snow across rose to 54 on Sunday and there were fears that the toll could rise as rescuers began clearing roads to remote areas.

Avalanches destroyed scores of homes and blocked roads in central and northeastern provinces, a spokesman for the ministry of natural disasters told AFP.

"So far, 54 persons have lost their lives and 52 were injured as a result of avalanches and freezing weather in 22 provinces," said Mohammad Omar Mohammadi.

He said 168 houses were destroyed and 340 cattle killed.

Authorities fear the toll may rise sharply because the rescue crew are yet to reach some of the worst-hit areas.

In the badly hit northeastern province of Badakhshan at least 18 people, including three women and two children, were killed when avalanches hit their houses overnight, said provincial spokesman Naweed Frotan.

"Several dozens are still trapped, we are trying to rescue them," he said, adding that many roads were still blocked.

Five people were killed by avalanches in the Balkhab district of Sari Pul province in northern and at least 70 people trapped under the snow were being rescued, said provincial spokesman Zabiullah Amani.

"The roads to Balkhab are still blocked and we are trying to open them," he said.

Freezing weather killed at least two people and over 100 animals in the western province of Badghis.

In Parwan province just north of Kabul, the spokesman for governor Wahid Sediqqi said 16 people died.

The government declared on Sunday- usually a working day in Afghanistan- to be a public holiday to deter non-essential travel and ensure that the schools were closed.

Unusually, snow even fell in the southern province of Kandahar.

Deadly avalanches are common in Afghanistan's mountainous areas in winter and rescue efforts are frequently hampered by lack of equipment.

Despite billions of dollars in aid after the ousting of the Taliban government in 2001, remains among the world's poorest nations.

Last month heavy and freezing weather killed 27 children, all under the age of five, in Jawzjan province in northern Afghanistan.