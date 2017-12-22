JUST IN
AT&T, Time Warner extend merger deadline until June

The Justice Department sued in November to stop the $85 billion deal, and a trial is to begin on March 19

Reuters  |  Washington 

An AT&T logo is seen at a AT&T building in New York City. (Photo: Reuters)
AT&T Inc and media and entertainment group Time Warner Inc, which are seeking to merge despite US Justice Department opposition, extended the termination date for their deal to June 21, AT&T said in a filing on Friday.

The Justice Department sued in November to stop the $85 billion deal, and a trial is to begin on March 19.

Judge Richard Leon said during a hearing at the US District Court for the District of Columbia in early December that he would likely not have a decision by the deadline in the companies' merger agreement, but would rule in late April or May.

Under a previous agreement, either company could terminate the deal if it was not completed as of April 22.
