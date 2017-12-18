Attack under way on Afghan forces in Kabul

Gunmen have reportedly attacked a training center of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) in Kabul.

Afghanistan's Tolo News is reporting that clashes are also taking place between the gunmen and security forces.

The local television channel said that the gunmen are hiding in a building which is under construction and is close to a training center of the NDS and are targeting the center.

So far, there are no reports on casualties. Security forces have cordoned off the area. Further details are awaited.