Top executives knew about Volkswagen emissions fraud
Audi pledges full dieselgate transparency: CEO

Volkswagen has agreed to spend up to $25 billion in the United States to address claims

Audi pledged full transparency as it continues to clean up after the dieselgate emissions fraud but shareholders at the German luxury carmaker's annual meeting on Thursday again urged managers to reveal more about the scandal. Ever since dieselgate broke in 2015, investors have called on Audi and Volkswagen to come clean about the emissions fraud and some say they are shocked the findings of an internal inquiry have still not been released. Audi, the biggest contributor to Volkswagen's profit, admitted in November 2015 that its 3.0 litre V6 diesel engines were fitted with a device deemed illegal in the US that allowed cars to evade US emissions limits.

Volkswagen has agreed to spend up to $25 billion in the United States to address claims from owners, environmental regulators, states and dealers and offered to buy back about 500,000 polluting US vehicles.

