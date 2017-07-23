Australian man dies in faulty air bag crash

An Australian man who died in a car crash may be the 18th death linked to faulty Takata air bags, after police said he was killed when hit in the neck by shrapnel from an air bag.

Police did not say the air bag in the was from manufacturer Takata, whose faulty air bags have been linked to 17 deaths and more than 180 injuries worldwide.



However, Honda Australia director Stephen Collins confirmed on Saturday that the vehicle involved was linked to the world-wide recall.

"The vehicle involved, a 2007 Honda CR-V, was the subject of Takata inflator recalls," Collins said in a statement, in which he offered the company’s condolences to the family of the dead driver.